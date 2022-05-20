Letter: Landowners must take responsibility now

I really don’t know where to begin this letter. I moved to Calistoga with my now deceased husband in 2016. We had incredible rains in 2017 – I wish they were back.

We also had the Tubbs Fire in that same year. It came within a half mile of my home and but for a wind direction change, our house would have been leveled.

We had the Glass Fire in 2020: Again Calistoga proper survived. I am NOT hopeful that we’ll be so lucky the next time.

Why?

In driving highway 29/Foothill Boulevard/128 and Petrified Forest Road, I see fuel all around us. Dead trees caused by, well, everything that kills trees and those felled by BOTH of the last fires. I see undergrowth so thick that you can’t see the lovely vineyards and homes that dot the countryside. Whose responsibility is it to ensure our future safety? Everyone who owns those properties!

Are they doing anything about it? Apparently not.

Are the city of Calistoga and the county of Napa doing their part? Are they going to these homeowners and demanding compliance? Are they sending in crews to clean up when the homeowners refuse? Are they billing or filing liens for recalcitrant homeowners? Cal Fire and CFD have the authority, why isn’t anything being done?

In my opinion, all of the above are as liable as PG&E. At what point do we look in the mirror and accept responsibility?

The time MUST be now. Otherwise, the blame falls on all of us.

Lucretia Marcus

Calistoga