Letter: Lawmakers need to reform ADA-related lawsuits

Frivolous lawsuits centered around the Americans with Disabilities Act have become commonplace in our state, but for some reason, lawmakers won’t step up and pass meaningful reform. People involved in our small business community like myself recognize these abuses of the ADA for what they are: shakedown lawsuits.

Lawmakers in Sacramento need to wake up and put a stop to these attacks on small businesses.

A recent Napa Valley Register story highlights a serial ADA shakedown attorney who has been targeting wineries in the Bay area for some time. This one man is responsible for hundreds of lawsuits over the past six years, targeting low-hanging fruit like company websites for “accessibility issues.” He sues without notifying the businesses of their potential ADA violation, depriving them of the opportunity to correct their supposed mistake.

Why? Because California’s legal system incentivizes trial lawyers to sue early and often.

These lawsuits are brought about by personal injury lawyers looking to make a quick profit. These lawyers will often encourage clients to file a lawsuit, even if there is no merit to the claim. In many cases, these lawyers will not even bother to investigate the facts of the case before filing suit. All they care about is catching a vulnerable business owner off guard and forcing a quick settlement.

The longer this issue is ignored, the more damage this will do to California’s small businesses without benefiting those with disabilities. ADA regulations ought to protect those with disabilities and expand access in the community rather than serve as a profit opportunity for predatory attorneys. Small business owners should not have to worry about being sued every time someone visits their store or website.

This negative perception of the legal system can have a ripple effect on the business community. The state legislature should take action to curb the number of these lawsuits being filed or pass reforms to levy substantial repercussions on those abusing the system.

Karmen Mills

Napa