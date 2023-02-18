In reply to Ron Rogers' letter concerning my letter. I'll keep it short. Mt. Rogers didn't quite get what I was writing about. My whole letter was leading up to my last paragraph which he didn't comment on at all. Kinda like he didn't see the forest for the trees.

I wrote "laws don't change people's hearts." According to the Legal Knowledgebase website we have 88,899 federal rules and regulations since 1995 through December 2016 but "only" 4,312 laws. And that's not counting state, county and city laws. But the list is growing.

We probably break some law every day. We can measure how a society is doing by the size of it's law libraries. Have all these laws changed our society for the better? Look around Mr. Rogers and all those who live in Mr. Roger's neighborhood of ideas. Mr. Rogers mentions Jesus. Christ said this about the heart. “‘This people honors me with their lips, but their heart is far from me." I stand by my comment. Laws don't change people's hearts. No matter how many the government passes.