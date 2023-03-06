My wife and I laughed out loud when we read Dario Sattui’s letter to the editor in Friday’s Register.
He laments and worries that the prices of wine tastings and hotels and restaurants in our beautiful county are so high that we are losing middle class consumers. So I went online to his Castello di Amorosa website and learned that tasting prices are off the charts, ranging from $50 to $70 per head. I agree with you, Mr. Sattui, your prices are too high. How about leading the way to a new reality by lowering your price to $15 per person. You’d be a hero to consumers. Of course you might also become a parish in the industry!
Denny Olmsted
Napa