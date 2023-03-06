He laments and worries that the prices of wine tastings and hotels and restaurants in our beautiful county are so high that we are losing middle class consumers. So I went online to his Castello di Amorosa website and learned that tasting prices are off the charts, ranging from $50 to $70 per head. I agree with you, Mr. Sattui, your prices are too high. How about leading the way to a new reality by lowering your price to $15 per person. You’d be a hero to consumers. Of course you might also become a parish in the industry!