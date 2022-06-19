Letter: Leaf blower ban would help lower Napa County’s carbon footprint

After reading the latest election update in Friday's Register, it occurred to me that for someone who died in 1977, Joan Crawford had quite a showing of support for Sheriff.

On another topic, if the Napa County Board of Supervisors is interested in lowering our carbon footprint, some low hanging fruit that would help achieve that goal would be to enact a countywide ban on gas fueled leaf blowers. The cities of American Canyon, Yountville, and Napa have already passed ordinances to that end. Calistoga will come on board in July of this year.

If this were a countywide ban, the city of St. Helena and unincorporated Napa County would need to comply. That would send a strong message that Napa County is doing everything possible to meet our carbon emissions reduction goals in a timely manner. If it is legal for the county to do so, I support such a ban wholeheartedly. If it isn't legal for the county to do so, St. Helena, listen up.

Barbara Monnette

St. Helena