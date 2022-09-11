Letter: League forums planned

The League of Women Voters of Napa County will be hosting five nonpartisan candidate forums for contested mayoral and city council seats.
Here is the forum schedule:
St. Helena Mayor and City Council: Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; two candidates for mayor, three candidates for two council seats.
Napa County Board of Supervisors: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6 to 7:30 p.m., co-sponsored by the Napa County Chamber Coalition; the top two candidates each for Districts 1 and 3.
Calistoga Mayor and City Council: Thursday, Sept. 29, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; two candidates for mayor, three candidates for two council seats.
American Canyon City Council and Pro and Con on Measure J: Monday, Oct. 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; three candidates for two council seats.
The League will also be holding a forum on the Pros and Cons of the Seven State Propositions. This webinar will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m., co-sponsored by the American Association of University Women, Napa Branch. The unbiased, in-depth information will give you a comprehensive understanding of these ballot issues.
Register for webinars via Zoom for all forums at LWVNapa.com. Submit questions two days before each forum at LWVNapa@gmail.com. Learn about the candidates at votersedge.org/ca and about the propositions at easyvoterguide.org.
Sheri Thomas
Communications Chair, LWVNC