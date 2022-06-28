Letter: Legislation without representation is tyranny

Sunday's commentary by Has Von Spakovsky ("The Supreme Court upholds democracy in the Dobbs abortion decision") is so outrageously ignorant, sexist and unjustifiable in its argument, I will not allow it go unrebutted.

First and foremost, the lack of specific rights and protections for women in the U.S. Bill of Rights or the Constitution, is only because there was no woman involved in the crafting of these historical documents.

No man has participated physically in the birthing of our species. No man has been tasked with the full time rearing of her offspring as a mother and protector. No man can understand the reproductive process with mind and body changes that occur during pregnancy.

Since no woman was present during the creation of these so-called historical documents, then legislation without representation is tyranny.

Women did not have the right to vote in this country until Aug.18, 1920 with the signing of the 19th Amendment, more than 150 years after the original documents.

If women had been present during the crafting of the founding documents of this country, believe me, there would be specific references to reproductive rights in all of our governing documents.

Our country systematically disenfranchised half the existing population of our country for more than 150 years. Its time that that omission be rectified by another amendment to our Constitution that a woman’s body is hers and Gods, no man shall legislate laws that restrict those rights, especially due to omissions in the founding documents which were written by old Anglo men who had never given birth to a child in their life.

Bill Mellberg

Napa