In response to the selection of a portion of Skyline Park for housing: Can't the Board of Supervisors find some "dirt" elsewhere?

As soon as they put the first building in the park, a succession of buildings will cover the rest of the "dirt" until we won't have any more green space.

Napa used to be rural and lovely. It is now "too big for its britches" and has become ugly. The 3-story monstrosity on Soscol, just north of Lincoln in a housing area is an example of poor judgment.

I wish they would put some money into the Napa street paving. Potholes are everywhere. Maybe less sculptures and more asphalt? Gordon Huether’s art doesn't inspire me at all.

I sure liked Napa better in year's past.

Barbara Tonsberg

Angwin