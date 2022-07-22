Letter: Lessons from Walt Ranch project

The Napa Valley, while known for its iconic natural beauty and world-class vineyards, needs our Board of Supervisors to show leadership during this climate crisis by saying “no” to any further deforestation for future vineyard development projects throughout Napa Valley's hillside watersheds.

On July 12, 2022, despite the pleas of many who gave public comment citing extreme climate change, a mega drought and wildfire risks, which were not considered in this project's EIR, the Board of Supervisors approved the final hurdle on the Walt Ranch project spelling doom for 14,000 trees which will now be bulldozed and burned on the Walt Ranch. The Walt Ranch vineyard is situated in the eastern Napa hillside watershed above Milliken Reservoir in the Napa Valley.

Preservation of our oak woodlands must become a priority.

When a vineyard conversion project is approved, such as the Walt Ranch, this creates a very concerning double impact to our climate. The candid admission from Supervisor Dillon that, “our decision would probably be different if we knew what we know today,” causes me to ponder, would it really? There has been negligible change in county policy to protect the hillside watersheds from vineyard conversion.

Allowing continued deforestation has disastrous implications for our future.

Initially, when existing forests are converted into vineyards, the felled trees are no longer able to sequester carbon or clean the air. Nor will they be able to continue assisting our watersheds to collect water in our valley floor sub-basins.

Consider for a moment, that 14,000 trees will be felled in the Walt Ranch project and not a single tree planted to replace this loss.

Other cities and counties have chosen more stringent tree planting programs where they have allowed removal of mature trees for vineyard conversion. Santa Barbara requires 15 seedlings to be planted for every mature tree removed. Napa County's pitiful Tree Protection policy only requires a 3:1 seedling planting ratio to replace a fully grown mature oak tree. Even so, this policy wasn't followed in Walt, because science now recognizes that we can't plant our way out of the existing climate emergency. It will simply take too long for these seedlings to mature and make a meaningful difference within our lifetimes.

Instead of following the county's planting program as mitigation for tree loss, the county accepted Walt's suggested mitigation of simply agreeing not to chop down another 267.7 acres on the Walt Ranch property!

The net effect of this insane proposal is that 14,000 trees will be destroyed by bulldozing and burning once this project is underway in the coming months.

The second adverse effect occurs with burning of the felled trees during a climate emergency.

Why does Napa County allow this disposal method when there are other eco-friendly options available?

For example, the felled trees can be disposed of by using biomass techniques, buried or chipped to slow the release of carbon into the atmosphere and avoid release of the black carbon which is 460 to 1,500 times stronger than CO2. When suspended in the atmosphere, black carbon contributes to global warming by converting incoming solar radiation to heat. Black carbon significantly contributes to reduction of our ozone layer and increases greenhouse gases.

Napa County's policy of allowing the burning of felled trees and slash from vineyard conversions, as will be allowed in the Walt Ranch project, must stop!

There are better green options to manage vineyard conversion waste, yet this wasn't even considered in Walt, where burning on site was approved without exploration of other methods of disposal.

Isn't it time to prohibit vineyard developments in the hillside watersheds instead of allowing more trees to be cut and burned, adding to human caused climate change we are experiencing today?

Napa County’s vision for the future must be far more than an expectation of a minimally functional and marginally livable climate. This can only be achieved if our leaders have the courage to stop deforestation in the Napa Valley. We need a tree cutting moratorium in our oak woodland watersheds now.

If you are as alarmed by how Napa County mitigates for trees lost to conversion of our hillside oak woodlands into vineyards, please write to your supervisor and let them know. We need a moratorium on all vineyard conversion projects in our hillside watersheds so that devastating lessons learned from Walt Ranch will not be repeated.

Sue Wagner

Napa