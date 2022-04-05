Letter: Let kids be kids

How many parents support our teachers teaching sexual orientation, transgender options, and other sex-related issues to kindergartners, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders?

Would someone please conduct an unbiased, educated poll on this topic? My guess is that less than 25% of all parents support this education taking place in schools for youngsters of this age.

Our public school system seems to have serious problems just teaching reading, writing, history, and basic math, let alone something as delicate as sex education the way it is being presented by many “wokesters” in today’s world.

Don Muelrath

Napa