Letter: Let NVUSD vote stand

As a parent of a current public high school senior, I have seen the Napa Register reports regarding the declining enrollment and its effect on Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) and its students.

The cuts to programs, services, and staffing that students will feel if the Napa County Office of Education overturns the unanimous decision to deny Mayacamas Charter Middle School by the NVUSD Board of Education, are devastating.

I am not against charter schools, as my child was able to attend Napa Valley Language Academy. This charter represented the demographics of Napa where all students regardless of their socioeconomic status were able to receive an excellent education.

It has already been established that the proposed charter school intends to enroll 300 middle school students, which will exacerbate the district’s enrollment decline. This enrollment represents a 2% enrollment decrease for NVUSD and an 8% enrollment decrease for NVUSD’s middle school programs.

In addition, this proposed charter appears to cater to only a portion of those living in Napa, further pulling funding from all students. This is why I am asking the Napa County Board of Education to support Napa Valley students by denying the Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

Karen D Fleming

Napa