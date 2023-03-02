I urge everyone who is opposed to parking meters to write to their city council person. I just did.

First, basing this decision on the negative responses of 35% of the respondents on a survey is insane. That means that 65% were not "very dissatisfied" with Napa's parking situation. Napa is so easy to park in, I grumble when I have to walk two blocks to my destination, but that's highly preferable to having to feed a meter (figuring out how long you're going to be gone and worrying about getting a ticket if there's any delay.)

I'd like to know the price tag of this proposed transformation. Rather than buying and installing all those meters, and hiring a crew to monitor them, why not just enforce the time limits on curbside parking that we already have? Clearly that is not happening and people know it. If employees are worried about security in the parking structures, hire some folks to provide security services.

I can only assume that someone in city government thinks meters are a great money maker. We don't need to put one more money-making operations on the backs of locals. Let's preserve some part of our small-town vibe. There's a reason I don't live in Walnut Creek!

Lenore Hirsch

Napa