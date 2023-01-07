Letter: Let’s show a different side of wine country

I've been reading a bit too much of what seems to be important to many Napa residents.
Seems we now may have our own volunteer force of Bay Area Air Quality Management District inspectors, electric leaf blower sales advocates, and even a Tesla owner who is embarrassed to drive one since he no longer likes the gentleman who invented them.
This is all good entertainment stuff, but is there any possibility of The Register publishing a couple photos of the gang graffiti on the wall and the homeless man sleeping in the mud alongside the Sciambra Bakery? I realize that may have a negative impact on tourism, but some folks around here sure could use a reality check. Hypocrisy reigns supreme in wine country.
Jim McNamara
Napa