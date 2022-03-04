Letter: Let the people decide Walt Ranch

I have a compromise for the Walt Ranch: allow this issue to go to the people.

However, instead of allowing everyone to vote, we should exclude anyone who won’t be alive when these “mitigation” trees are fully mature.

See, it takes 30-40 years for an oak tree to mature, making them one of the slowest growing trees. To be generous, I’ll assume the trees will mature in 30 years. So, taking that into account and the life expectancy of 79 years in the US, this vote should exclude anyone over the age of 49.

You’re messing with our future, not yours, so let us decide.

Richard Tippitt

Napa