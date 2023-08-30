I think the majority of the American people would agree that we are currently a deeply divided and troubled nation when it comes to politics and social issues.

Many have lost friendships or even become estranged from family members because of these matters. It seems there is little willingness to compromise or agree to disagree among the majority of the American people.

I feel this attitude is fostered and encouraged by both political parties and the media in general. Political parties sow discord because they see it as a way to energize their base and win elections. It is the age old strategy of divide and conquer.

The media sees it as a way to increase their profit using the old adage of "if it bleeds, it leads."

Neither politicians or media seem to care that they are tearing this country apart.

The constant name calling, demonizing and shunning of those on the opposite side of an issue is troubling and can only lead to further division or worse. Neither the left or the right will win if this continues. While one side may appear to have an advantage, we must always remember that to every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

As President Lincoln said on the eve of the American Civil War, "A house divided against itself cannot stand." I fear we as a country are headed in a very dangerous direction unless we can stop seeing our fellow Americans as enemies who must be politically and socially destroyed.

We need to be able to compromise with one another and see that we have more in common than what divides us. Hopefully we as Americans can surrender to the "better angels" of our nature before it is too late.

Bruce Clymer

Napa