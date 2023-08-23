It’s hard to avoid plastic in our lives since it’s everywhere. It plays an important part in medical treatment products and in so many other important aspects of our lives, especially in packaging. How can we ever begin to reduce our dependency for it? Only a small fraction of it ever gets recycled.

Lately I’ve noticed little ways to reduce the use of plastic slowly creeping into mainstream packaging. For example, I was able to find my favorite brand of lip balm, Burt’s Bees, available in a cardboard tube at Target. Secret deodorant is advertising that it can be bought in a cardboard tube available at Walmart. Strolling the aisle of cleaning products at Target, I’ve found items available in recyclable aluminum containers.

If we start to buy these products in alternative packaging, the companies will take notice and start to offer other products in non-plastic packaging. Other manufacturers will start using non-plastic containers, too.

Another way to avoid contributing to the plastic problem is by buying products at a refill store. These stores are becoming increasingly popular and our closest one is in Sonoma. Refill Madness has been open for two years and is well stocked with beauty and cleaning products sold by the ounce. Take your own containers or use free sanitized recycled ones that are offered. You don’t have to fill the container. It’s weighed and then you can put as little or as much as you like. How many times have you bought a bottle of shampoo, used it a couple of times, and decided it’s not a good product for you? You can buy small amounts of products to try and figure out what works best while not using more plastic and wasting money. It’s a win-win solution. Other refill stores are in Petaluma and Sacramento.

We can all start finding little ways to start reducing the waste that is plastic.

Connie Freed

Napa