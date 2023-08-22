I was inspired to follow up after reading Penny Pawl’s letter on Aug. 15, 2023 “Better service to the airport needed.” Couldn’t agree more!

I thank the Register for summarizing other airport transporter options some months back, but many of those are just not practical or desirable. We need a dedicated service. But where to find it? Most people can neither afford nor want to pay $100 to $300 for an Uber, Lyft or private limo. My wife and I were brainstorming on the issue and thought we would propose an alternative.

Since Napa’s public bus system is so underutilized, why not schedule buses to run twice a day to Oakland San Fransisco and Sacramento airports? You could charge $50 to $75 per person one way. We have the buses, we have salaried drivers, it would be a matter of scheduling and obtaining the appropriate licenses. It would give drivers a change of pace and the public a much needed service. The city and county could not be accused of competing against taxpaying private businesses because there is no other airport bus service.

It would be well received by travelers to and from Napa. And rather than say it can’t be done, why not look into how it could be done.

Ron Rogers

Napa

