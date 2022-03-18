Letter: Let's have meaningful discourse

I am submitting this letter to express my dismay at the lack of civility in the current political discourse. The current target is Alfredo Pedroza.

I have known Alfredo for many years. He asked me for advice when he ran for Napa City Council. Along with advice about campaigning and governing, I told him that his family needs to be fully involved and supportive. I never believed that they would become the focus of some of the vitriol.

The other important piece of advice I gave him was that as a Latino candidate (and now, an elected official), he would be judged by a different lens. He would have to be better, more active, more transparent and more visible.

He has been accused of wrapping the American flag around himself. I didn't know that there are restrictions on patriotism. What Alfredo's father-in-law is trying to accomplish is not only important to the Latino community, but it is important for the whole community.

And, please, before someone starts in with "playing the race card" — let me make it clear that what I have just described is a typical Wednesday for us.

The Napa community has its own intrinsic measures for being fully integrated into the community, and one of the measures is becoming part of the agricultural community.

Anyone, especially fellow Latinos, that don't condemn the ad hominem attacks on his family, shame on you. For the "reasonable" critics (some are friends of mine), simply saying you're concerned, that is not enough. That is like saying you're sending "thoughts and prayers."

Let's have meaningful discourse. I know that my community — the community I have served for almost 50 years — is capable of treating each other when we disagree.

Finally, a quote from Joseph Nye Welch, an attorney facing Senator Joseph McCarthy: "At long last, have you left no sense of decency."

Jose Hurtado

Napa