As a frequent hiker around Napa, I find the trash left by other hikers infuriating.

I’ve seen it on all the trails, but the worst is at Alston Park where loaded dog poop bags are dropped when no one is looking.

How sneaky; how rude.

And, to the guy with the white dog Sunday morning at Alston, you didn’t even tie the bag so it was even more disgusting when I picked it up.

Thanks to everyone out there who helps pick up the trash instead of walking over it.

Leah Veldman

Napa