Letter: Let's share our streets

I am so very sorry to see the vehement reaction in recent letters to the Star to the removal of automobile parking spaces to provide a safe walking and bicycling environment in St. Helena. Honestly, I was a little astonished to see an avid walker be so against opening our streets to modes of transportation other than autos. How soon we forget the recent fires and the fears of COVID. Both point to a need for everyone to embrace a more active lifestyle and a reduction of auto pollution. The proposals don’t remove ALL parking, just some. Can’t we share the streets with active modes of transportation?

I can only hope that our fearless leaders will find a way to embrace walking and bicycling in St. Helena, especially for the students at our schools (so much traffic in town is simply the result of school drop-off and pick-up). The school district has a part to play. They could move their bus zone off Oak and urge their teachers and parents to walk and bicycle to school, what a message this would be to the students. (Kudos to the HS teachers I see riding their bikes to work.) We can all play a part by changing our habits and parking further from our destination and walking a block or two. Just the other day the news reported the link between walking and reduction in dementia in older adults. (There are handicapped spots for the handicapped.)