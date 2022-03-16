Letter: Let's think it through

Quite simply, Vladimir Putin had no other choice but to invade Ukraine. The Russian Federation's very existence likely depended on it, probably in his way of thinking.

The idea that the leaders in capitol Kiev were hesitant in consenting to Moscow's campaign for a neutral Ukraine was intolerable. Self-preservation is the No. 1 rule in nature and in nations, therefore Putin made the safe and sane decision to be proactive in that regard.

Folks may not like it, but apparently, he saw that the elimination of any chance of a nuclear re-arming of Ukraine was required.

Walk with me please down a road in the fictional futurescape, where the newly formed "Russia/China Alliance" (RCA) has chosen our northern neighbors to join its ranks. Canada gleefully accepts the invite, and the military brass at the Pentagon are beside themselves in trying to figure out how this can be nipped in the bud.

No way, Jose, the crimson maple leaf can not adorn the letterhead of the RCA's proclamations in this strange, albeit fictional, new world. If our northern neighbors were under the influence of a real or fictional RCA, then it would go from "O Canada!" to "Uh Oh, Canada!" in a heartbeat.

Common sense dictates that such an alliance would be an existential threat to America, kind of like the present day threat to the Russian Federation, if Ukraine were to join NATO. Period. Full stop. NATO has that "ride or die" mentality, where if you mess with one, then you mess with all. Straight up, no chaser.

Ukraine existing under the NATO umbrella would introduce a windy forecast, with a great chance of nuclear fallout. That is only part of it. A NATO branch office in Kiev would bring with it the great possibility of the return of nuclear missiles to Ukraine, as was the case when she was under Soviet influence. Not. Gonna. Happen.

Think about it: If Canada/Ukraine had nuclear warheads, then USA/Russia could be radioactively bombarded in very rapid fashion, due to proximity, by air, by land, by sea, or even underground.

Sorry Charlie, that is too close for comfort. Location, location, location. A mere stroke of the pen, yeah, or even an electronic signing of a document from a Ukrainian bunker could be the catalyst for you know, NATO membership, with all of the gains and deficits that it entails.

This ain't like North Korea, or Iran, where we have to monitor centrifuge developments, and range potentialities, etc., and there is time to weigh options. Time, being of the essence in these NATO versus RCA, or a real-time NATO versus Russian scenario would be greatly condensed due to, again: location, location, location.

I remember during our bicentennial year, 1976 when I was sitting in as an inquisitive young student at then Weber State College, in Ogden Utah, at a forum featuring North Carolina Senator Sam Ervin, of Watergate fame. I stood and asked the senator, what were his views on MC14/4. MC14/4, was the military code regarding the use of nuclear warheads by the US and what was the Soviet Union, essentially mutually assured destruction MAD, as it was known. You blow us to smithereens at the same time that we blow you to smithereens, kind of like where we may be now.

The distinguished senator looked like he had seen a ghost, and his face grew as white as the freshly fallen snow at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The dude was totally miffed, and I knew that I had touched a nerve.

You think about your time here, your kids, your grandkids, your loved ones, etc. Let's think it through.

Jarvis William Peay

Napa