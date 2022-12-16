Letter: Letter to Santa

This Christmas dear Santa I fear I have a long list. Even so, there might be something that I missed.
But even if you grant only one wish it will be grand, I'm not sure for that on whose rooftop you will land.
But I do think others share some of my wishes too; so, you'll make others happy also as you like to do.
I desperately want some peace on this precious Earth especially now in Ukraine where there is of it a dearth where people suffer in freezing cold and the dark as Russian missiles on infrastructure hit their mark.
I also want an assault weapons ban under the tree so many can't be mowed down in seconds, you see. I do not want children to fear when they go to school of a man carrying a long gun acting like a crazed fool.
Could you also make conspiracy theories disappear — QAnon and The Big Lie — things I don't want to hear?
And, if you're able, please do take COVID away, too. It's killed so many and still plagues us as viruses do.
If you can't do that, bring a big, big supply of masks and deliver to all even if there aren't any such asks.
Can you bring back to Congress the art of compromise — missing a long time and maybe dead one might surmise.
A cure for cancer would be glorious if there is any chance; it would bring healing to many making for a happy dance.
The food supply is still an issue for many with much less. Can your sleigh help distribution because it's now a mess?
Climate change could be a problem even for your sleigh. Have you got anything in your bag to help fix that I pray?
There's one more thing Santa, and it's a personal one, let me live long enough to see something that is fun.
That for me would be Trump in an orange jump-suit as it would be both finally justice and also a big hoot.
I am so ancient dear Santa that it is not such a big ask. I will probably die while some are still wearing a mask.
But I do want proof that really no one is above the law, not even Trump whose extent of evil too few foresaw.
One, just one, of the above wishes granted is all I do ask, but I fear your reply might be as you take me/us to task: "That's your job, you could make most of it come to be, if you'd do your part to bring peace and equity, you see."
Dorothy Northey
Yountville