Letter: Letter to Santa

This Christmas dear Santa I fear I have a long list. Even so, there might be something that I missed.

But even if you grant only one wish it will be grand, I'm not sure for that on whose rooftop you will land.

But I do think others share some of my wishes too; so, you'll make others happy also as you like to do.

I desperately want some peace on this precious Earth especially now in Ukraine where there is of it a dearth where people suffer in freezing cold and the dark as Russian missiles on infrastructure hit their mark.

I also want an assault weapons ban under the tree so many can't be mowed down in seconds, you see. I do not want children to fear when they go to school of a man carrying a long gun acting like a crazed fool.

Could you also make conspiracy theories disappear — QAnon and The Big Lie — things I don't want to hear?

And, if you're able, please do take COVID away, too. It's killed so many and still plagues us as viruses do.

If you can't do that, bring a big, big supply of masks and deliver to all even if there aren't any such asks.

Can you bring back to Congress the art of compromise — missing a long time and maybe dead one might surmise.

A cure for cancer would be glorious if there is any chance; it would bring healing to many making for a happy dance.

The food supply is still an issue for many with much less. Can your sleigh help distribution because it's now a mess?

Climate change could be a problem even for your sleigh. Have you got anything in your bag to help fix that I pray?

There's one more thing Santa, and it's a personal one, let me live long enough to see something that is fun.

That for me would be Trump in an orange jump-suit as it would be both finally justice and also a big hoot.

I am so ancient dear Santa that it is not such a big ask. I will probably die while some are still wearing a mask.

But I do want proof that really no one is above the law, not even Trump whose extent of evil too few foresaw.

One, just one, of the above wishes granted is all I do ask, but I fear your reply might be as you take me/us to task: "That's your job, you could make most of it come to be, if you'd do your part to bring peace and equity, you see."

Dorothy Northey

Yountville

