Letter: Letting local governments decide on cannabis

I am writing in response to your article “Legislator of the Year – Cannabis Association honors Aguiar-Curry” (Dec. 6).

I was honored to receive the “Legislator of the Year” award from the Napa Valley Cannabis Association for my work on AB 45. I authored this legislation to legalize and set standards for products containing non-intoxicating, hemp-derived cannabidiol (or CBD) in California. Consumers seek out hemp-derived CBD because it can provide them with relief from pain, inflammation, anxiety, insomnia and other conditions without intoxication. I am proud of our progress and accomplishments on this important topic and plan to move forward with further legislation next year to support the ability of cannabis manufacturers and retailers to produce and sell these products as well.

I was troubled, however, as I read your coverage of the event. I want to set the record straight for your readers, their local elected officials, and industry and consumer stakeholder groups, as it pertains to my comments. I took great pains to make clear in my remarks that I strongly believe decisions on recreational sales and commercial cultivation of cannabis in Napa County must be made by local officials and not at the state level. While the state of California has provided counties and municipalities with the tools to move forward on cannabis-related matters, it is up to each local community to decide what solutions work best for them without interference from state officials. Neither AB 45 nor the bill I will introduce in the coming year would change the law which states, simply, that these are matters for California’s communities and their local elected officials to decide.

As Chair of the Assembly Local Government Committee and the former mayor of the City of Winters, I fully understand, respect and advocate for local governments’ authority and control on local matters. This deeply held principal is a starting point of mine in considering any state legislation that I introduce, vote upon, or act on in my role as Assembly Local Government Chair.

I greatly appreciate the Napa Valley Register providing me with an opportunity to clarify my position and comments at last week’s events. If any constituents have further questions about my position on this matter, please contact my Napa office at 707-224-0440 or at https://a04.asmdc.org/contact.

It is an honor serving each and every one of you.

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry

Assemblymember, District 4