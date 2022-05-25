Letter: Lies are the problem, not laptops

In D. Michael Enfield’s recent submission (“If you’re not concerned, you’re not paying attention,”) his concerns over the Disinformation Governance Board’s imagined purpose to “root out any postings in social media such as Facebook and Twitter that – in the government's sole discretion – constitutes “‘disinformation’ or misinformation,”might be alleviated if he completed the sentence: … that could be connected to violent threats to the U.S.

Although a charter hasn’t been released, the stated purpose is to simply standardize the response to possible threats from the various agencies Homeland Security oversees. (D. Michael – It’s ok if you lie about your weight on Facebook, we just don’t want you inviting your friends to meet you at the Capitol with their gun collection.)

Of course, someone who is more concerned with the possibility of Joe Biden’s wayward son’s computer stealing an election than he is with the elected officials from a political party who actually spread disinformation over social media in an attempt to foment an insurrection and overturn an election, might not be too concerned with threats to the U.S.

Brian Revheim

Napa