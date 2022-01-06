Letter: Life begins at conception

As I held our newly born infant granddaughter, I thought about what a marvelous event had just occurred.

A new human being had entered the world complete with a brain, arms and legs, eyes, ears, heart, lungs, kidneys, and reproductive organs. Truly a functioning human being. Not completely independent yet, still needing to be fed, clothed, changed, protected, and cherished, but a human being that will grow and develop just as other children have done throughout the ages.

But how did this little human being come into this world with all her attributes? Did they just develop at the moment of birth? The answer is that her heart, lungs, etc. have been there for some time while she was in her mother’s womb.

In fact, they started to develop with the union of the sperm and egg at the moment of conception. That’s when she began life as a separate distinct human being that was not just an appendage to her mother.

For those who would like to argue that a fetus is part of the mother, consider the following statements by scientific organizations.

In 2000, the Human Genome Project published one example of a human genome, which made the point that even a solitary copy is meaningful. Every embryo of human origin is genetically a member of the human species, is genetically male or female, and, with the exception of identical twins and (hypothetically) clones, is genetically unique.

In March of 2017, the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) stated: “The human embryo, from the moment of conception, possesses a complete and distinct human genome.”

These statements and many other scientific studies conducted since 1990 have all reached the same conclusion: (1) Life begins at conception; and (2) the conceived life, residing in the mother’s body and dependent upon her for nourishment is separate and distinct from the mother.

I would hope that the mountain of scientific evidence that a human being exists from the moment of conception would put to bed the specious argument that life does not begin until the moment of birth.

That the fetus is separate and distinct from the mother should also be obvious. A child in the womb can survive an accident that takes the life of the mother, a male child is born of a female, and a mother and fetus with different blood types are examples of observable differences that argue against the fetus being just an appendage of the mother.

What about viability outside the womb? It’s true that the younger the fetus, there is less chance of survival. The child needs the mother to provide nourishment and shelter. Is that any different from a newborn?

What about a woman’s right to choose? Are pregnant women somehow empowered to overcome the right to life set forth in the Constitution? Amendment V (ratified December 15, 1791) states: “No person shall ... be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

The assumed right to choose, if it were to exist, would be subordinate to the fetus’s right to live.

There is an incongruity with natural law by allowing the persons charged with the highest duty of protecting and fostering a child in the womb (parents) the ability to terminate that child for any reason.

John Tracy

Napa