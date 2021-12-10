Letter: Life on the 'island'

I have lived in Napa all my life. I was born and raised in the county island known as Pueblo Park. I lived and grew up on a street with no side walks or even gutters; the street simply ran into our front yard. Linda Vista and surrounding areas were then as they are now: good middle class families.

I moved away from my street for a few short years into the Napa city limits and to be honest was not impressed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

We currently live in the county pocket like many other people on purpose. We bought our house next door to the house I grew up in and my parents still own, just to be back home and afford a little more freedom than the city of Napa allows.

Don't be fooled by the city of Napa drawing you in with the promise of paved streets and shiny new sidewalks. Unless you live down town where every side walk is new and tourists drive on freshly paved streets nothing will change except some new city ordinances you currently don't have.

I'm not sure whom gave the right for Larry Alexander (Letter: "Don't wait to annex the largest island") to create or be co-chair to "No More Napa Islands" but the last thing we need is somebody telling people what to do or to give up something they love.

Does Larry even live in a Napa island, and if so why buy a home in a county pocket only to force change on everyone else?

I will fight to the end to stay a county resident, if I like many whom reside in Pueblo Park wanted to be annexed we would have asked years ago.

Please leave us alone. If the city of Napa wants an opinion from the people living in this pocket of county land, please come talk to us or send a mailer. Do not think for one minute that people like Larry Alexander speak for all of us.

Adam Tharp

Napa