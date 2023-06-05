I am an elementary school student living in Napa. I went to BottleRock last weekend to see my inspiration, Lizzo, perform. She is important to me because she talks about things that many other singers do not, and that is a big deal to me, especially because I am Black.

I was lucky enough to be called out by Lizzo from the stage, and when she spoke to me, and in that moment, it felt like all of the racist things in my life got blocked out.

Even though I am young, I have experienced racism, even in my own school. Napa is not the easiest place for a little Black girl to live.

I've seen a lot of the mean comments about Lizzo performing and what she said about the hateful signs in Napa. Some of these even come from people who used to be elected in Napa. I do not understand why people are getting mad at her for standing up and saying what's right. I don't have many inspirations like Lizzo, so why would anyone want to take that away from me?

If everyone would stop being so racist in the world, it would make me so happy.

TS

Napa

Editor's note: We are shielding the full name from public view at the request of the girl's mother.