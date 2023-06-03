Recently as I passed the former Kentucky Fried Chicken on Jefferson and saw that Starbucks has bannered the construction fence with signage Coming Soon, then I looked across at the Golden Bagel and realized these may be the last days for another mom-and-pop business in Napa.

Was this conscious planning by the Planning Department with some advocacy discussion? That will make for four Starbucks in the greater north Jefferson area. One individual commented to me that too bad for the Golden Bagel, but that individual said they have two hundred dollars in Starbucks rewards for Starbucks beverages.

We are challenged by many good and bad decisions as Napa is changing. It is my belief that we are in a state of gentrification. So many of our loved ones and friends we grew up with are absent these days. However, I have noticed one consistent element that is continuous in our local business culture, we as Napans have always looked to downtown as the central governing element in our small business development.

The Downtown Merchants Association has been instrumental in lobbying for the success of downtown businesses over these many years, but not Napa as a whole.

Is there a really good advocacy and strategy working for the larger business community? I say there are informal liaisons but no organized political advocacy. Offering solution to my question, I say is it not a good time to consider and discuss the idea of forming a Napa Greater Business Association?

Dalton J. Piercey

Napa