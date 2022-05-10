Letter: Local Rotarian supports Jon Crawford

I am writing in support of Jon Crawford, a man I have known for several years through the Rotary Club of Napa. He is a solid family man and a great Rotarian. Jon carried out his duties as undersheriff perfectly, and it seemed he would be perfectly positioned to have an advantageous run for sheriff should he choose to do so.

He did announce and was fired as undersheriff, and it seems clear it was not a legal dismissal as evidenced by the county paying Jon for the wrongful termination. I have no idea what went on behind the scenes leading to Jon’s dismissal and the appointment of a very short term interim sheriff. Jon was a good undersheriff, and I support him in his run for sheriff of Napa County.