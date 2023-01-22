Letter: Look beyond "The Menu"

If you live in Napa like I do, you might have eagerly awaited the theater and streaming debut of the film "The Menu." Local Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn boasted last year about her involvement with the production, which was advertised as a horror film based on the fine dining restaurants you can find here in Napa Valley.

At the time I rolled my eyes at Crenn’s update – she had been rude to me at Bar Crenn in the city years ago and I won’t forget it – but when I spotted "The Menu" on HBO Max this week, I jumped at the chance to finally watch the creation.

I won’t give away the movie plot; that’s not my objective, and I encourage you to watch the film. The story observes the dynamic between artisan staff members and the customers they serve, whether in a restaurant or any other business. Having worked in the technology industry supporting executives for most of my career, I immediately appreciated this theme. Yes, I agreed as the plot progressed, something as joyful as cooking or writing is often commoditized for profit at the expense of pleasure.

I began journaling when I was 5 years old, and I often muse with artists and chefs that they similarly started young and still find their “flow state” – pure joy – from their craft. Yours truly finds joy in writing opinion pieces like this, but not from the employee emails I’ve ghostwritten hundreds of times. In the same way I yearn to jot down poetry, of course gourmet chefs might yearn to cook home meals for their loved ones.

When I moved from San Francisco to Napa in 2021, I imagined I would spend my time studying the gorgeous architectures of our wineries and discovering Pinot Noirs that taste like luxury in a glass. Sure, I’ve found that, but I didn’t stop there. I met the entrepreneurs at the Napa farmer’s market, exchanged introductory emails with Mayor Scott Sedgley, and volunteered as a Girls on the Run coach at a local elementary school. I discovered a Napa that doesn’t appear on Instagram, and a Napa I preferred far more.

Napa isn’t picture-perfect; it isn’t always Instagram-ready. Folks visiting from SF or Marin don’t always see this point of view, and I sure hadn’t. This year I started meeting the families running our businesses, the workers working our sacred farms, the teachers caring for our littlest community members. Just blocks away from popular wine bars, I knew our little girls’ school struggled with spider and cucaracha infestations, and the teachers got creative to help problem-solve.

And despite the aggression that explodes from Nextdoor posts every time I log in, my neighbors have become some of my dearest friends, always ready to grab my packages when I’m away. There is real joy and support in this community, along with the less-Instagrammable bits. That’s what real life is like; some moments feel comfortable, and some less so.

I also happen to be a Ukrainian-American woman who is reeling from today’s war in Ukraine and genocide against my ethnicity. Ukrainian President Zelensky continues to motivate his citizens through values around truth and the idea that nothing worth doing is easy. As I hang my Ukrainian flag from my front porch, I see that same sentiment across Napa. I see moments of struggle and moments of pleasure, all mixed together in harmony. I see us keeping it real.

So, no, I don’t worry that my next dinner in Napa will end up like "The Menu." Our community is more realistic and joyful than that.

Melanie Duzyj

Napa