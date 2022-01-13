Letter: Looking for a charge

I am writing this in response to the article on “State wants Napa to have more charging stations” (published Jan. 9).

I just brought a new 2022 Nissan Leaf, my first electric car. One thing I could not find was where to charge the battery. Asking the dealer was no help. I drove over the Outlets stores, but all I could find were charging stations for Teslas. I did find two in the parking lot by Kohl’s department store.

For three days I could not find a time they were available. When I did, the plug didn’t work for my car. This was my first learning experience. I learned that there are different types of plugs for different cars; there are Level 1 and Level 2, CCS, Tesla, Superchargers, and Fast charges (CHAdeMO). My Nissan can use only the Level 1 and Level 2 and the CHAdeMO chargers.

I could only find four CHAdeMO in town. The Level 1 and Level 2 charges, as you pointed out, are too slow. If there are 150 stations, how can I find out where they are? A large percent are for Teslas. You say wineries, hotels, public parking lots, but I don’t frequent them.

I did find two CHAdeMO charging stations at the Outlets stores and two at the Lucky’s on Trancas that work for my car. As stated in your article, Level 1 chargers take days to charge. Level 2 take hours, CHAdeMO takes one hour, and Teslas take 20 minutes (something to think about when buying an electric vehicle).

The paper states there are 43 out of the 150 charging stations that are fast charging. How many are for Teslas and how many are for CHAdeMO’s? I could only find four.

The paper states that it cost thousands of dollars for a Level 2 charging station and tens of thousands of dollars for a fast-charging station? I am wondering why, when I charge my car, I make payments EVgo, Charge-Point, or Electrify America. Can’t they pay for their own charging stations?

Richard Fleckenstein

Napa