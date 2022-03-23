Letter: Looking for a remedy

With the growing controversy over Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s possible conflict of interest, it seems to me that a simple way to settle the problem is by hiring an outside, independent investigation into the problem.

If the Board of Supervisors are interested in the welfare of our community, they will quickly get this matter settled because the longer it takes, the more pain it will cause between neighbors and friends.

I’ve always lived in large cities such as Jersey City, Newark, Brooklyn and San Francisco, so when my husband and I moved to Napa 44 years ago, it was such a relief to get away from the way city/county officials dealt with controversy — mainly by trying to sweep it under a rug and hoping it disappears.

Today that’s not too easy, and thankfully we have a free press and the Napa Valley Register to bring us the news. But the citizens of Napa deserve more. We deserve the truth, and once all the facts are discovered and brought to light, then let us accept the outcome and bring some healing to our county.

Henry Ford once said: “Don't find fault, find a remedy."

“No encuentres la falla, encuentres el remedio."

The remedy is an independent, outside investigation to get all the facts.

Teresa Cahill Bravo

Napa