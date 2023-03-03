Everything is so expensive for Napa Valley guests that I am afraid we are losing the middle class visitor. Winery tasting fees, wine prices, restaurants and hotels are terribly expensive.

When I came here in 1972 tastings were free, most wines reasonably priced, hotels and restaurants (almost no good restaurants existed) were priced so the middle class could afford coming to the Napa Valley. Visitors were introduced to wine, somewhat of a novel beverage at the time, and soon most craved quality red wines having been weaned off of those sweeter. A whole new generation of wine drinkers emerged principally because of the Napa Valley.

Now Napa is a playground for the rich. With a hotel night’s stay up to $2,200, the average one night price for a hotel/motel in Napa County from January to October 2022 was $481, American Canyon averages $174 a night, or the average would be higher. Then a hotel guest must add 15% tax to his hotel rate for an average total of $553. San Francisco’s average rate is $234 plus tax by comparison.

Wine tasting fees generally run from $50 to $75. Can the middle class and families afford to visit and stay here, or will they soon migrate to other wine areas? Other wine districts would love to steal our visitors and wine business. Other areas also make good wines (with the possible exception of cabernet), and the tastings, wines, restaurants and hotels are much more reasonably priced.

Are we asking the goose to lay too many golden eggs and thus killing the goose that is our lifeblood? Will we make it too expensive for young people and families to come and have a wine experience and begin drinking Napa Valley wines? Are Napa Valley wines only for the rich? Has our worldwide reputation gone to our heads?

Dario Sattui

Calistoga