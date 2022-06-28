Letter: Love for all

As we near the end of Pride Month 2022, I’d like to say how proud I am of my church, Napa Methodist Church, in downtown Napa. We are an affirming congregation and are a member of Reconciling Ministries.

What does that mean? It means all means all. We lovingly accept all LGBTQ+ persons. They can worship openly with us, get married and become lay leaders or ordained ministers.

We believe that God accepts LGBTQ+ persons as they are and doesn’t want to change their sexual identity or who they love.

As I look around the Napa Valley, I see other houses of worship that share our beliefs, including St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Napa Valley Lutheran Church, Crosswalk Church, Napa Center for Spiritual Living, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Congregation Beth Shalom and Grace Episcopal Church.

Are you proud of your church or does your church discriminate?

Liz Marks

Napa