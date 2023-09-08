In response to “Revisting the reopening of Napa’s Main Street”

The Register’s editorial missed a key consideration in determining whether Main Street’s reopening was an improvement—safety. That segment of Main Street is smack dab in the middle of one of the worst areas for pedestrian collisions in the city of Napa.

It’s an area where vehicle traffic and pedestrians are not successfully intermixing. Not surprisingly, it’s tough to mix business-as-usual vehicle traffic in dense areas with higher-than-average foot traffic, which is encouraged by Veterans Park.

The city of Napa spent a lot of money redesigning Veterans Park, and it is a valuable asset to the downtown area. Many people visit it by walking or cycling. My wife and I attended the Friday night concerts in the park, and we were both surprised that the city does not close Main Street during big events like the Friday night concerts.

The Winters City Council approved closing traffic on one block of their Main Street from Friday afternoons until Monday mornings, March through October. They said that developing an event schedule during the street closure would draw people to the downtown. We attended an event in downtown Winters recently, and think it would be wise to at least add such a street closure schedule to Napa’s Main Street.

“There’s a big debate in urban planning these days about what streets are for,” writes William Fulton, the author of Guide to California Planning and former planning director for San Diego. “Are they simply to move cars, which is how most people travel, as fast as possible? Or are they meant to serve a variety of purposes: Moving pedestrians, bicyclists and people on public transit and acting as a kind of backdrop for life?”

Some cities that completely closed downtown streets already have decided or are considering making the change permanent, including San Mateo, Novato, and San Jose. And even before the pandemic, some communities had closed downtown streets to traffic to make them more pedestrian friendly and to lure shoppers back from suburban malls. Napa’s own General Plan calls for more “livable streets,” streets that “facilitate active, social public space,” in part by “improving pedestrian, bicyclist, and non-vehicle safety.”

Santa Monica’s 3rd Street Promenade, created in 1965, is a great example. There’s plenty of space for street performers, public art, dining, pedestrian meandering. Even ordinary days seem like outdoor festivals.

We know that what works in Santa Monica, San Jose, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo. Why not Napa?

The Register piece focused on driver convenience and one angle of the economics involved. Closing Main Street to vehicle traffic would be one way to move forward towards a safer community and one where some streets are also a “backdrop for life”—which comes with financial benefits as well. I would like to see Napa become more proactive.

Greg Hamtil

Retired Solano County Public Works supervisor and Napa County Bicycle Coalition board member