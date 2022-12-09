Letter: Make downtown Napa more pedestrian friendly

It was great to see the City Council is allowing the restaurants to keep their parklets with an annual fee based on square footage. Without a doubt, patrons enjoy dining al fresco as much as possible. This seems to be a permanent change not only here, but across the country wherever possible. We are lucky to live in a climate that allows for nearly year around outside dining.

Hopefully, the re-opening of Main Street to traffic is temporary. It is understandable that closing it to vehicles will take a capital investment. The adjoining restaurants are making a substantial monetary commitment to make it happen and it would be wonderful if grants or other monies can be found to keep it closed to traffic. Our family, including our 2-year-old granddaughter, attended the Christmas Tree lighting at Veterans Park during the Thanksgiving holiday. It was so festive and fun and the fact we did not have to concern ourselves with traffic along the park when arriving and leaving was an added bonus.

We lived in downtown Minneapolis for a time in the early 1980s. The main thoroughfare, consisting of eight blocks approximately 3,200 feet long, is known as Nicollet Mall. It was closed to automobile traffic back in 1967, making it a desirable location to live, work, and visit. Many festivals and parades happen on Nicollet Mall, which is very good for the merchants along the street and has been a beloved part of the downtown all these many years.

Given how popular the Main Street closure has been, what if we made 1st Street, from Main Street to School Street a pedestrian mall? Imagine if this mall was replete with trees planted in the middle of the street with park benches and flowers sprinkled along the way? Residents and visitors alike could sit with a cup of coffee, meet up with friends, stroll the shaded street in the summertime, all in a relaxed venue right in the heart of downtown!

I and many folks I have spoken to avoid driving down 1st Street due to concerns of hitting pedestrians. It’s wonderful to see these many pedestrians shopping, enjoying the various restaurants, tasting rooms and shops, but they are not necessarily looking where they are going. Given there is very little parking on the street, is another reason to avoid it.

If we were to update the Downtown Specific Plan to expand the street closure to include First Street as well as Main Street, this could make the area even more popular with locals and tourists alike.

Obviously, there are many stakeholders who would have to come to agreement on this. There would be many legal and financial hurdles and it would be costly and take years to complete. It’s a big, bodacious idea that other cities have made happen. Can we or could we do it in Napa?

Carol Barge

Napa