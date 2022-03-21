Letter: Make education a priority

With all the talk about financial surplus in our state government, I don't understand why more money isn't being allocated to our state education system.
When my children were in elementary school here in Napa, California was ranked No. 4 in the country for its education system; now I believe it is No. 4 from the bottom. With all the talk about teachers not being paid (certainly not what they are worth based on the hours they spend and the education required), classes and programs being suspended, supplies being cut, schools closing and school buildings being in bad repair, it would seem that education should be one of our highest priorities.
Surely, there must be some way to get more money into our school systems either by grants or something.
Let's put education at the top of our requirements rather than make it a step-child.
Diane Davis Schuster
Napa