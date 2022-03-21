Letter: Make education a priority

When my children were in elementary school here in Napa, California was ranked No. 4 in the country for its education system; now I believe it is No. 4 from the bottom. With all the talk about teachers not being paid (certainly not what they are worth based on the hours they spend and the education required), classes and programs being suspended, supplies being cut, schools closing and school buildings being in bad repair, it would seem that education should be one of our highest priorities.