Letter: Make public transportation better

Regarding the article, "The future of parking" which ran in the Napa Valley Register on Jan. 2, I am happy to see that the county is thinking about the issue.

Parking is not the problem. It is part of the solution. The real problem is transportation. There are too many cars in Napa County. We have to stop trying to accommodate more single-person vehicles and concentrate on providing better public transportation.

The only way we are going to get people into the near-empty buses in town is to take away the convenience of easy parking.

Because of the pandemic, where parklets and closed streets added to the confusion in downtown Napa, I know a few people who are now riding their bicycles to work. Let's start making the cities of Napa County more walking-friendly and less convenient for cars.

G. Jay Golik

Napa