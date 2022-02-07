Letter: Make traffic calming a priority

On behalf of Slow Down Napa, we’d like to thank Chris Craiker for his excellent column “Making Napa streets safer with traffic calming” (published Jan. 29).

He clearly defines and illustrates a traffic calming approach that would improve our community positively. As an architect/planner, Chris brings vision and long-range thinking to a speeding problem that’s been largely looked at as a nuisance.

Neighborhood traffic concerns are already a known, studied, and stated problem: (Napa County General Plan, Jan. 5, 2019, Page 8). “As a result of Napa’s thriving economy, traffic has had a noticeable impact on Napa neighborhoods. As primary routes become congested, drivers (aided by smartphone applications and GPS) move to minor roads to save time. This has placed added strain on roads and neighborhoods that were not originally designed or intended for increased traffic intensity. Greater traffic noise, reduced pedestrian and bicycle safety and longer driving times along these secondary routes can decrease the quality of life for residents.”

Residents feel this diminished quality of life. Safety concerns are real. Frustrations have mounted. The noise level has increased. Comments, complaints, and concerns are frequently heard on Facebook and NextDoor, during public comments at city council meetings, and via Letters to the Editor in the Napa Register.

Neighbors are asking for help. Slow Down Napa has received comments from hundreds of residents who are frustrated and fed-up with speeding and cut-through traffic in their neighborhoods. Every time you see one of the Slow Down Napa yard signs around town, you’re seeing a resident who’s asking for help to curb speeding and aggressive driving in their neighborhood.

Traffic safety has been mentioned many times as a priority for the city council, but we need to look beyond traffic safety. What’s needed is a long-term traffic calming plan that allocates funding for Public Works, Community Development, and the Police Department. These teams will need resources to implement complex traffic engineering projects and to feel supported in their work.

What’s needed is Chris Craiker’s vision to bring physical and visual solutions to reduce traffic speed and minimize shortcuts through neighborhoods. These engineering and design solutions can make streets safer and more accessible for bicyclists and pedestrians. A traffic calming plan like this can also improve the streetscape visually and physically with plants, trees, and sidewalks. Let’s establish the vision and find the funding.

It is essential to include a long-term traffic calming plan in Napa’s 2040 General Plan. With the public comment period coming up on Feb. 16, there is no better time to make a commitment to a long-term traffic calming plan. This is a once-every-20-years moment, please add your support by commenting on the 2040 Napa General Plan at napa2040.com/contact-us.

Maureen Trippe and Joyce Stavert

Slow Down Napa Founders