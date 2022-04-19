Letter: "Mama Mia" by Vintage High School was outstanding

Congratulations to all the singing, dancing and performing students from Vintage High School for their outstanding performances in "Mama Mia."

Directors and teachers Mark Teeters and Liz Amendola produced a fantastic show at the NVUSD District Evans Theater last week. My wife and I attended two of the performances and were thrilled to see such energetic talented happy performers on stage.

Their voices were so professional in every way possible, dances were spectacular, and the staging of the show enhanced all their performances. The musical numbers were wonderful, costumes were so beautiful. Teeters and Amendola are to be very much congratulated for their coaching, teaching, and organization of these talented students.

Not readily seen but obviously equally talented were all the backstage helpers, parents, makeup artists, costumers, and handlers of all the talented students during all the performances. The musical accompaniments were exceptional. All the numbers were so exceptionally choreographed and every performer obviously was appreciative of their work to aide them all onstage.

The timing was so seamless, that it was difficult to distinguish the performances of armatures from professionals.

Thank you all for the wonderful performances. We most definitely look forward to more shows like "Mama Mia!"

Teri and Jeff Johnson

Yountville