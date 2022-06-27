Letter: Many colorful alternatives to roundabout art

I'm a proponent of public art work and have spent many years documenting the work of artists as a professional photographer. I am also a huge fan of roundabouts and have driven through many of them across this planet. I think they make extremely good sense.

But I am hesitant to support the use of large public art work in Napa’s roundabouts for a number of reasons. Most countries do not use multiple joined roundabouts, which can be very confusing to those unaccustomed to them. And yes, I agree that locals will get used to them but please keep in mind that Napa is one of the most traveled destinations in the U.S. Many tourists who visit here will be encountering them for the first time, so I contend that confusion in navigating them may still be a major concern.

Also Napa's roundabouts tend to be rather small compared to those I have used in other countries. A smaller diameter means less chance to react to someone who may not be using common sense, is careless or unfamiliar with traffic roundabouts. In no way should public art block the driver's view or distract them from the confluence of other drivers in these locations.

Artwork should be inspiring, engaging, and even challenging to viewers but small roundabouts are not the appropriate place, in my view, for the display artwork. I think all roundabouts should have electrical wiring for esthetic lighting at night and water supply for flowers and landscaping, which can be a colorful alternative to large public artwork.

Hopefully there is still time to rethink this and not commit until more study and discussion takes place. There may be other suitable locations for the art works shown on the city’s website. Quite frankly I’m ok with any/all of them, but for safety's sake, I think the location needs to be reconsidered.

Ron Rogers

Napa