Letter: Many thanks across Napa

Thank you Jennifer Huffman for crafting the wonderful story “Songs for Cinder.”
Napa surrounds me with kindness and assistance. As I made my record (cindershine.com), Nic Meerholtz, a local real estate photographer, jumped in and helped me with publicity photos. I didn’t know Nic and yet he gifted me his time and talent. We took beautiful photos at Feast it Forward, a stunning location in Oxbow, with the blessing of owner Katie Hamilton Schafer. Thank you Katie and Nic.
Rebecca and Curtis from Paupaiz Coffee Roasters offered their professional sound stage for my record release event. They created the event, crafted me a poster as if I were a star, and produced my show. Thank you Rebecca and Curtis for supporting independent music.
Thank you to all my Napa friends.
Cinder Ernst
