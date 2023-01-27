Letter: Many thanks for a successful event

Thanks to all the Yountville neighbors who came as guests and/or volunteered or donated to make the recent Ukrainian Old New Year Celebration at Yountville Community Center a heartfelt and financial success.

Our modest goals of fostering cross-cultural friendship, offering a good time and clearing $6,000 post event (inclusive of the results of two weeks of fundraising before the event) were met. We were able to pay the balance due on Jan. 15 for the purchase of an ambulance for the Donetsk Region, for a Ukrainian nonprofit, “Volunteers from the Dacha.” This group is run by a 23-year-old law student in Kyiv. Stay tuned to hear more about this ambulance we helped fund, which will save the lives and limbs of civilians and soldiers alike in frontline communities.

I hope many of our guests were able to visit with members of the Ukrainian community who were our co-hosts. It was a treat to welcome Consul General Dmytro Kusheruk and his family (his parents, wife and small children) to Yountville. Thank you to Mayor Margie Mohler for making this connection with us. Each of our Ukrainian guests has a back story connected to an almost one-year-old Russian full-scale invasion. The older gentleman who performed tap dancing for example arrived three months ago from Kharkiv and was hankering to return to performing.

I have learned so much about Ukrainian culture after three visits there and four years of frequent Ukrainian guests here. I hope that our guests were able to absorb some of the Ukrainian cultural nuances in the room, along with the music, colorful clothing and headpieces and authentic foods.

Next in our series of fundraising events will be a “tutorial” about all-things Ukraine at my home in Yountville on Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Apart from “decoding” the uniqueness of everything Ukrainian, we will share the toast in which Ukrainians burn their new year’s wishes (outdoors) over their bubbly. For more details, contact me at alterstarr@gmail.com.

Two of my favorite parts of Ukrainian culture are hospitality and sense of humor. Those attending surely saw the taxidermied raccoon named “Cotton” and heard the explanation about stolen raccoons…and more. If not, please Google “Bavovna” and “Other Ukrainian Memes: how Laughing Helps to Keep Going” to learn more.

Thank you to the Yountville and Napa Valley communities for your hearts and your help supporting Ukraine.

Thank you to Yountvillian Rochelle Connelly White who made our flower arrangements and coached us in everything event and set up related – and the town of Yountville who donated the facilities, tables, linens and mics.

A special shout out to:

Regiis Ova Champagne and Caviar Lounge, Thomas Keller Restaurant Group’s newest world class culinary experience in town, whose General Manager Dan Bunter and chef Philip Gauthier spent the afternoon serving us and meeting neighbors in town.

JCB Tasting Salon who sent Jordan Turner to pour their Caviar Burgundian Sparkling, perfectly paired with the roe served by Regiis Ova, raising good cheer on several dimensions.

Model Bakery, who sent fresh breads that paired with the delicious deli meats contributed by Velo Deli and Pizzeria and cheeses and fruits provided by Ranch Markets.

The Yountville Sun for covering these Ukraine to Yountville, Yountville to Ukraine stories throughout the past year and the Yountville Chamber of Commerce which also promoted our events.

All the Ukrainians who cooked and created and/or assembled wares to sell to help raise funds for Ukraine (raising close to $2,000 for our Ukrainian beneficiaries) and who shared their stories with us.

Thanks also to our Ukrainian volunteers Victoria, Lina, Vera, Anya and Anna and to our new Polish friends and neighbors, Jolanta Goreka, artist and her husband Olek. They donated the painting at the event which we will soon be auctioning off. Jolanta’s family and friends in Poland told her their experiences with the war and like all of us involved, she felt she had to do something to be of help.

We continue to fundraise - now for warming centers in communities at the frontlines in Ukraine, through our partnership with the Hero Foundation, a Napa nonprofit — learn more at www.napavalleytoukraine.org.

Thank you again one and all and stay tuned for more events to share Ukrainian culture and friendship and support the Ukrainian people.

Debbie Alter-Starr

Napa Valley to Ukraine Co-founder