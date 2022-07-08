Letter: Many thanks from former Uptown Theatre owner

Recently we sold the Uptown Theatre. We sold it to a wonderful local couple who we believed would make the theater even a bigger venue than ever.

My partner all these years, Tim Herman, and I had many years of enjoyment operating the theater, as we both love our city of Napa. We feel we helped bring downtown Napa to life. Tim was the perfect partner and friend, helping to make the Uptown Theatre what it is today. He was always there and will be my friend forever. Thank you Tim.

On another note, I will always be thankful for Todd Zapolski coming into my life and for the good of Napa. He purchased the downtown mall, Merrill’s Building – now the Archer Hotel – and the Gordon Building from me. He elevated these properties like no one else could have. He is such an asset to Napa. He transformed all these buildings like magic into the great downtown Napa. Many people used to think downtown was changed and no longer a viable part of our beautiful Napa Valley, but Todd elevated downtown Napa into a jewel.

I am glad the planning department and City Council have worked with him to make downtown a class destination. All the other new businesses downtown have got to thank Todd for bringing his vision to Napa. He should be given the keys to the city.

Thank you Todd Zapolski.

George Altamura

Napa