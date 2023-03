Another option to get to SFO is taking Marin Airporter from Novato at $25 per ride. Plus, it costs only $4 per day to park your car at their Hamilton depot. The bus leaves every hour and takes about 90 minutes. Just another option for North Bay residents. I do agree with George Van Grieken that it is a shame that Napa doesn’t have an affordable option to get to airports in the Bay Area.