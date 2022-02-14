Letter: Masking up for the future

I am disappointed that Napa is removing our mask mandate next week.

I am tired of the pandemic, and I wish we could put it past us. I've lived with it my whole life, and I am bored of being at home all the time. I am ready to go see more of this great world.

I don't like masks either. Seeing people wear masks is confusing since I can't see their mouths. They make people look silly, and I want people to take them off.

But this new "Omicron variant" is spoiling all my plans. It is spreading through our neighborhood, and people we know are getting really sick. And I hear that even vaccinated people can spread it to others.

I can't wear a mask. I can't get vaccinated yet. And I don't want to get really sick.

So I would be so grateful if people in Napa could wear a mask and help protect me. I have big plans for this world. Like going down the big slide on the playground. Or learning to talk.

If you all help take care of me a little longer, I promise I'll do my best in the future to take care of you!

Callan Barkhouse, 16 months old (as told to his mother Betsy Cooper, Napa)