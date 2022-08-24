 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mass transit not the answer

  • 0
In reference to the Thomas D. Elias column concerning toll lanes on our freeways, he ends with the grand hope of improving rapid mass transit. He states: "the ultimate answer... making rapid transit live up to its name, while also making it safe and convenient and clean enough to pull drivers out of their cars in large numbers."

Now, why would I, as a commuter, want to subject myself to the crowded conditions and spartan atmosphere of mass transit?

Our cars today are so luxurious. They have better amenities than most of our homes: personally adjustable air conditioning, a music/sound system that rivals anything available for the home, multi position heated/cooled "easy chairs,” internet access via a large screen at your fingertips, multiple cup holders and places to keep the food we can buy at the drive through, all without getting out of our cars.

Please explain to me why I'd give up my car for "rapid mass transit?” I know I'm not that altruistic!

Dave Wagner

Napa

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

