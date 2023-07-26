My name is Anna Paris, and I am the 7th and 8th grade English teacher at Mayacamas Middle School. I am writing to express my deep concern over the taxpayer dollars being spent by the Napa Valley Unified School District to keep our charter school, MMS, from opening in the fall.

We have spent over a year refining our mission statement, establishing a location, and developing our curriculum. Many in the community have understood the need we are filling. We have the support of hundreds of parents, have hired our teachers and have a steady stream of students enrolling, but NVUSD is fighting hard, with our tax dollars, to keep that from happening.

Education is the backbone of our democracy and without it, our society would be lost, which is why it is a constitutional right to choose how we educate and where we want to be educated. My purpose for being a teacher is to empower and inspire my students, and give them the critical and necessary skills needed in order to be successful in their future because they are literally our future.

Mayacamas is rewriting the rules for how education is being served to the Napa community. The founders want an option for families and students where physiological and emotional safety, belonging, esteem and self actualization are valued.

I stand in support of these women founders who have had the tenacity, fortitude and grit to persevere and stand out for what I see as the greatest good for all.

After being in education for 16 years, I can say without a doubt that fear has no place in the classroom if learning is to take place. As an educator, my job is to support my students to be the best version of themselves that they can be.

However, we will never know how far a child can go if they are not given the safe space to leap towards opportunities or encouraged to take risks, fail forward, reflect and try again.

Mayacamas is a school where process will be valued as much as outcome. MMS is raising the bar of excellence for their teachers, which has a powerful trickle down effect on the students. When teachers are empowered to be their best, students will only gain.

As a parent, I want to know, without a doubt, that my child is safe and well cared for when they are at school. Everyday, a teacher’s job is full of moral dilemmas, problems to solve and decisions to make. The parents and teachers at Mayacamas have joined together to create an environment that more profoundly addresses these concerns.

If anyone is interested in supporting our school, please reach out to info@napaoptionsforeducation.org

Anna Paris

Napa