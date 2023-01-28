Letter: Mayacamas the best option for students

The Napa Valley Unified School District has made many controversial decisions lately, most specifically opposing all efforts to create a new charter middle school, Mayacamas Charter Middle School. The district decided to close Harvest Middle School and River Middle School. Middle School parents decided to start a new charter middle school. Recently, I became aware that Mayacamas Charter Middle School has a web site for information: www.mayacamaschartermiddleschool.com

Open enrollment for Mayacamas Charter Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year is taking place right now. Interested community members can sign up to take a tour of the future school. Mayacamas Charter Middle School will provide many innovative educational experiences for students, not the least of which is a later start time of 8:50 a.m.

Another decision the district has made, which many people are unaware of, is the decision to bus middle school students. This decision can be witnessed by anyone. The former students of Harvest are now being bussed across town to the three middle schools which are currently open: Redwood, Unidos, and Silverado. How much money are these buses costing the district? The stated reason for closing Harvest was to save money, but the board is now spending money on buses, in order to achieve their stated goal of saving money.