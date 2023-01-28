 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mayacamas the best option for students

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

The Napa Valley Unified School District has made many controversial decisions lately, most specifically opposing all efforts to create a new charter middle school, Mayacamas Charter Middle School. The district decided to close Harvest Middle School and River Middle School. Middle School parents decided to start a new charter middle school. Recently, I became aware that Mayacamas Charter Middle School has a web site for information: www.mayacamaschartermiddleschool.com

Open enrollment for Mayacamas Charter Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year is taking place right now. Interested community members can sign up to take a tour of the future school. Mayacamas Charter Middle School will provide many innovative educational experiences for students, not the least of which is a later start time of 8:50 a.m.

Another decision the district has made, which many people are unaware of, is the decision to bus middle school students. This decision can be witnessed by anyone. The former students of Harvest are now being bussed across town to the three middle schools which are currently open: Redwood, Unidos, and Silverado. How much money are these buses costing the district? The stated reason for closing Harvest was to save money, but the board is now spending money on buses, in order to achieve their stated goal of saving money.

People are also reading…

Julie O'Connor Zion

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Look beyond "The Menu"

Letter: Look beyond "The Menu"

If you live in Napa like I do, you might have eagerly awaited the theater and streaming debut of the film "The Menu." Local Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn boasted last year about her involvement with the production, which was advertised as a horror film based on the fine dining restaurants you can find here in Napa Valley.

Letter: Issues with Comcast

Letter: Issues with Comcast

Comcast/Xfinity is the only cable service available in my Napa apartment building. I had it for a year at the introductory rate of $35. Then it went to $70, then it went up again in January. I canceled it on Dec 29, 2022. I am still getting a bill. I logged in and “chatted” with a “live agent” who told me I will continue to be billed by Comcast but I will get a check refund.

Letter: Bring back James Conaway

Letter: Bring back James Conaway

I am writing to say that I haven't seen any James Conaway columns lately. He writes about subjects dear to our hearts in Napa, problems with fighting wildfires is a most recent subject. Also he has written books about the valley with real insight. Please start featuring him more in upcoming "Opinion & Letters" pages, or elsewhere in the paper.

Letter: Hunting is a sport

Letter: Hunting is a sport

Hunting is a renewable resource. Renewables are the latest craze these days and by maintaining the population with ethical hunting practices we continue to have healthy populations for many years to come. I don’t think people realize that in places where hunting has been eradicated the animals suffer and eventually rise and dip too fast and populations don’t stay at a healthy level.

Letter: RV options for near homeless people

Letter: RV options for near homeless people

With all the land there is available in Napa County and other California counties and cities, I would think it should be pretty easy to set up some campgrounds, at a good rate, to accommodate these RVs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News