Mayacamus Charter School was created by parents wanting to ensure a better education than they would otherwise experience if they were enrolled in a regular middle school in Napa. It makes sense, given the abysmal performance of NVUSD in math and science.

According to Ed Source, NVUSD students' performance in math and English is below the state average. Nearly 73% of all NVUSD students failed to meet academic standards in math and about 57% in English, well below California's averages. To put this in perspective, Mississippi and Florida both demonstrate higher levels of academic achievement than California, and NVUSD is below average in California. At NVUSD, 22% of low-income Hispanic third graders are reading and writing at grade level, which means 78% are not.

Based on surveys, parents sent their children to River School when my children attended because it had the highest academic performance of middle schools in Napa. Mayacamus may be better, the same, or worse than other NVUSD middle schools regarding academic achievement. It would be hard to be worse.

I am a fan of well-run charter schools like KIPP, Success Academy, and Basis which focus on educating poor minority students to world-class standards of academic achievement. Eva Moskowitz, the founder of Success Academy, is one of my heroes. The KIPP founders are remarkable. KIPP has 180,000 alumni, 92% low-income, with 84% at or above grade level in math. Napa passed on having a KIPP school, but that's a story for another time.

Working as a K-12 educator in California, especially as a classroom teacher, is like "trying to catch a falling knife, wearing rollerblades, on a bongo board, while windsurfing in a hurricane."

When you look at the recently released incoherent "revised, revised and revised" California math framework, then combine that with the recently released research on the clear long-term negative impacts caused by most of the materials used to teach or remediate reading to K-3 students. You will understand what I mean by "hurricane."

So far, at least eight states have eliminated "Reading Recovery," and other Whole language/balanced literacy programs to ensure their students learn to read and avoid the cognitive damage research indicates they cause. California, of course, has done nothing about the situation. I often wonder what the 2,500 California Department of Education employees actually do. Because of California’s focus on “local control,” most districts still use ineffective and proven to be damaging programs. I have no idea if NVUSD does or doesn’t.

The fundamental question: Will the reduction from 16,500 students to 16,420, a loss of less than one-half of one percent of the total enrolled students, create a fiscal cliff or be part of an ongoing unstoppable trend? The demographic changes in the population of Napa and the economy ensure ongoing declines in public school enrollment. The increasing eases with which parents can effectively homeschool is likely to increase homeschooling.

With or without Mayacamus, the poor performance of NVUSD students in reading and math should be the district's number one issue. Finding a way to fix the issues with reading instruction or math does not seem to be on the radar, let alone a priority.

The person-hours, energy and money spent to prevent 80 students from enrolling in a charter school could have funded math or reading tutoring programs (Kumon, Mathnasium, Sylvan, or Headsprout.com, etc.) for hundreds of students.

There was a public meeting to discuss book banning. When will there be a public meeting to discuss what the district plans are for academic improvements in math and reading? Is there a plan for ensuring third graders are at grade level in reading and math by the end of third grade? Decades of research demonstrate that if you are not reading at grade level by fourth grade, you are unlikely ever to become a good reader, and 70% of inmates are illiterate. The innumeracy of 77% of NVUSD students speaks for itself.

John Stallcup

Napa